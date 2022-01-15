ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ASM International stock opened at $415.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.44. ASM International has a 12-month low of $240.60 and a 12-month high of $497.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $510.38 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.68.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

