ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 111.8% in December

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the December 15th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,541.0 days.

Shares of ASOS stock remained flat at $$30.00 during trading hours on Friday. ASOS has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

