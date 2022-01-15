ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 111.8% in December

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the December 15th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,541.0 days.
Shares of ASOS stock remained flat at $$30.00 during trading hours on Friday. ASOS has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.
About ASOS
