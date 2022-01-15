Atheios Hits 1-Day Volume of $47.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $20,232.16 and approximately $47.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,277,192 coins and its circulating supply is 46,664,337 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

