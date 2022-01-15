Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Capitalization Tops $11.80 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002582 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $28,468.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

