Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 25,169.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,840 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Atotech worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atotech by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Atotech in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the second quarter valued at $609,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NYSE:ATC opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of -61.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech Limited has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.