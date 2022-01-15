AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of AtriCure worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 40.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after purchasing an additional 169,957 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,241,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,117,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC opened at $65.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock worth $867,883. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.