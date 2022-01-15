BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,137,800 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 2,543,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.9 days.

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 8,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,407 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

