Banano Price Tops $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $20.88 million and $78,911.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,955 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,571,411 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.