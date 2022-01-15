Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,251 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.37% of Barings BDC worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after acquiring an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings BDC by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Barings BDC by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 560,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 176,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

BBDC opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $523.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 59.86%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.