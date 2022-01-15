Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. 12,857,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,161,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.