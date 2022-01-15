Basic Attention Token Price Tops $1.07 on Top Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $94.14 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,643,334 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.