BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $413.20.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,883. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $238.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.34 and a 200-day moving average of $325.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $220.04 and a twelve month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

