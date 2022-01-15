Belt Price Tops $39.41 on Top Exchanges (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.08 or 0.07693643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,041.25 or 0.99890084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

