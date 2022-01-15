Benchmark Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $978,331.31 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $978,331.31 and approximately $102,049.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00003295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

MARK is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 688,715 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.