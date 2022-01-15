Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 842.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,638 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of Bio-Techne worth $28,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $390.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $311.03 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

