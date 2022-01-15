Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Up 10.4% This Week

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Bird.Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.10 or 0.00187060 BTC on popular exchanges. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $322,992.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bird.Money Coin Profile

Bird.Money is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Bird.Money Coin Trading

