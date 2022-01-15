Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $566,908.99 and approximately $6,730.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00342197 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.