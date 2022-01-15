BitRewards Price Hits $0.0001 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. BitRewards has a market cap of $43,744.22 and approximately $22.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitRewards Coin Profile

BIT is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitRewards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

