BlackHat Achieves Market Cap of $999,320.96 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $999,320.96 and $315,079.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackHat has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00076073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.32 or 0.07725457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,874.47 or 0.99457508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008295 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.