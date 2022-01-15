BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,003 shares of company stock worth $20,301,753. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 1.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BlackLine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.96. 752,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average of $113.96. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.