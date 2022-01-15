BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,758 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

BST stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

