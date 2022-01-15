BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 306,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,332,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 237,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.