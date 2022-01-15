Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $440.00. The stock traded as low as $428.13 and last traded at $449.33, with a volume of 1184942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $488.98.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.87.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $492.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.12. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

