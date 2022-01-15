Bridge Mutual Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and $112,801.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00073835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.15 or 0.07690116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,859.09 or 0.99780794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069515 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008174 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

