BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the December 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BSIG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 525,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,056. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 138.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

