Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Brinker International worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 2,725.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 66,521 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 48,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

NYSE EAT opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

