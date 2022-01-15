Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.77.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of BRX opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.21%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $503,100. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 159,459 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

