Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report $29.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.15 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $13.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $81.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $93.38 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $128.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBIO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

