Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.14. Generac reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $9.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $13.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.10.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.28. 1,069,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac has a 12-month low of $243.21 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.25.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

