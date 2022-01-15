Brokerages Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 967,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.