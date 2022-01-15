Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.84 Million

Analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report sales of $120.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.42 million and the lowest is $118.00 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $107.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $481.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.30 million to $482.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $525.46 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $539.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.73 million, a PE ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 37.9% in the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 463,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 127,552 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

