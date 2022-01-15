Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BCAC opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

