Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after purchasing an additional 256,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17,566.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 136,313 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 392,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,247,000.

IJJ stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $87.09 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

