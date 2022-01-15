ByteNext 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $119,477.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $119,477.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00064581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.77 or 0.07693762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,316.58 or 0.99907270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069238 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008333 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

