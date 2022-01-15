Bytom Price Hits $0.0342 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Bytom has a market cap of $55.83 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00342207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000871 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004013 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,727,973,675 coins and its circulating supply is 1,631,168,319 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.