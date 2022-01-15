BZEdge Price Up 63.9% Over Last 7 Days (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $307,478.72 and $2.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded up 63.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00073835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.15 or 0.07690116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,859.09 or 0.99780794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069515 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008174 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

