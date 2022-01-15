C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of C4 Therapeutics worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

CCCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

CCCC stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

