Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. increased their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cfra increased their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$28.31. 1,865,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,774. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$15.45 and a 1 year high of C$35.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.19.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$361.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -93.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at C$10,024,902.44.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.