Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 256,956 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,648,000 after purchasing an additional 866,570 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 526.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 350.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 336.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

