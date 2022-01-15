Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $1,833,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,997,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,053 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,801,000. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

