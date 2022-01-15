Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$226.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTC.A. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Canadian Tire stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$184.49. 231,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,417. The company has a market cap of C$11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$186.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$159.44 and a 12-month high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

