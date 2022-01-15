CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in December

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,186,000 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the December 15th total of 16,888,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,546.5 days.

CPAMF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 25,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,203. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

