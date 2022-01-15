Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 239.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Capri worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.74.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

