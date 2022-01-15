Cardstack Reaches Market Cap of $18.15 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $18.15 million and $466,979.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

