CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBBI opened at $12.10 on Friday. CBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

