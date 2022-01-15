CCUniverse (UVU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $12,918.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009980 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000766 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

