CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $390.06 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,176,729 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

