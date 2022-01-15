Centrality Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.15 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $148.55 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

