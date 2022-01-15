Centric Swap (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $1.51 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00075386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.74 or 0.07706026 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,216.74 or 0.99926556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008329 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

