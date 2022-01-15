CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CGEI remained flat at $$0.85 on Friday. 7,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. CGE Energy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

About CGE Energy

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

