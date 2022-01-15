CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS CGEI remained flat at $$0.85 on Friday. 7,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. CGE Energy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
